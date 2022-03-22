Menu
Allyson Lorene Brinser
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
BRINSER, Allyson Lorene, of Wilmington, Del., passed away on March 15, 2022. She was born February 15, 1957 in Wilmington to the late Edwin W. and Anne B. Brinser.

Allyson graduated from Alexis I. duPont High School and the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Anne Newsome (Lane); nephews, Russell W. and Kayla Newsome, Sandy and Lindsay Newsome; and great-nephews, Chandler Newsome, Carter Newsome and Connor Newsome.

Services will be private. To send an online condolence to Allyson's family, visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
