Alma Brock
BROCK, Mrs. Alma, age 85, of Glen Allen, departed this life December 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Brock Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Valenda Brock; two sons, Lloyd Brock Jr. and Charles Morton Jr.; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; her devoted twin sister, Njinga Mensah; a host of nieces, nephews; among them, devoted Malaika Greene; cousins and other relatives and friends. A special thanks to the staff of At Home Care Hospice. Graveside memorial service will be held at Riverview Cemetery, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.

Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
To The Family of Mrs.ALMA BROCK: May the Grace Of God and the Sweet Communion of The Holy Spirit sustain you during this time of Bereavement.
DEACON & Mrs. Phillip W. PAGE,SR.
December 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melvin & Cathie Wade
Other
December 25, 2021
