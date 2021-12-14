BROCK, Mrs. Alma, age 85, of Glen Allen, departed this life December 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Brock Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Valenda Brock; two sons, Lloyd Brock Jr. and Charles Morton Jr.; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; her devoted twin sister, Njinga Mensah; a host of nieces, nephews; among them, devoted Malaika Greene; cousins and other relatives and friends. A special thanks to the staff of At Home Care Hospice. Graveside memorial service will be held at Riverview Cemetery, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 26, 2021.