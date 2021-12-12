FERNALD, Alma Harris, left her earthly life, bound for heaven, on December 9, 2021. She passed away in Richmond, after spending the last 10 years living at Lakewood Retirement Community. Alma was born in Fairport, Virginia on November 7, 1918 and graduated from Reedville High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Mary Washington College. All of her married and many widowed years were spent in Hampton, Virginia. Her teaching career involved schools in Fort Belvoir, New Kent and Hampton City.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Egbert Wright Fernald; and infant son, Charles Weldon Fernald. She is survived by two sons, William Paul Fernald (Lugene) and Thomas Bradley Fernald (Judy); one daughter, Linda Fernald Honaker (Paul); granddaughters, Sarah Fernald Hubard (Knox), Elizabeth Anne Fernald and Stephanie Elaine Fernald; grandsons, Bradley Vincent Fernald (Melissa) and Stephen Thomas Honaker; great-grandchildren, Samuel Knox Hubard, Anne Knox Hubard, Bryson Thomas Fernald, James Eugene Honaker and Benjamin Joseph Honaker.
Alma had a real joy for life! Her greatest loves included her family, teaching children and her church. She and Egbert happily attended every musical concert, sporting event and church function in which their children participated. Alma enjoyed gardening, be it food or flowers. Her love for The Chesapeake Bay began at an early age on Cockrells Creek. She could swim and row a boat before she went to school. Alma was a blessing to all she encountered in her 103 years.
Family and friends will be received at Bliley's - Central on Monday, December 13 at 10 a.m. for visitation, immediately followed by a service at 11 a.m. A live stream of the service can be found at www.blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Church Hampton, 101 Village Ave., Yorktown, Virginia 23693.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.