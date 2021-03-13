QUARLES, Alma L., 86, of Richmond, died March 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her her husband, Royal C. Quarles; sons, Christopher, Albert and Terence Quarles Sr. Surviving are two sons, Cornelius (Andrea) and Royal Quarles Jr.; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian Stovall and Alice Shaw; brother, Dr. Clarence Vaughan; nieces, nephews; two daughters-in-law, Theresa Quarles and Karen Quarles; two sisters-in-law, Otis Hayes and Esther Quarles; brother-in-law, Michael Quarles; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, March 19, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Arlene Wimbish officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live stream and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2021.