Alma L. Quarles
QUARLES, Alma L., 86, of Richmond, died March 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her her husband, Royal C. Quarles; sons, Christopher, Albert and Terence Quarles Sr. Surviving are two sons, Cornelius (Andrea) and Royal Quarles Jr.; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian Stovall and Alice Shaw; brother, Dr. Clarence Vaughan; nieces, nephews; two daughters-in-law, Theresa Quarles and Karen Quarles; two sisters-in-law, Otis Hayes and Esther Quarles; brother-in-law, Michael Quarles; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, March 19, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Arlene Wimbish officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live stream and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the family of "Ms. Alma." She was very dear to me. Truly thankful for her caring and love for me and my brother Jemal. Rest In Paradise Ms. Alma!! Until we meet again.
Eugene Colden
March 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to a strong family and their incredible matriarch.
Allen Rothert
March 19, 2021
To Aunt Alice and Family So sorry for your loss. Praying for continued and strength for the family.
Deacon Robert Coleman Jr
March 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 18, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Ms. Alma. Please know that we are all thinking of you at such a difficult time and let us know if you need anything at all. Keeping Royal, CG and all other family members in our prayers.
Toney, Debra, April, Autumn, AJ & Families
March 14, 2021
