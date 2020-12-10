ROBINSON, Miss Alma E., 93, of Richmond, departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Miss Mary E. Robinson. She is survived by several cousins and two devoted friends, Celestine Gray and Artile White. Alma was employed by MCV Department of Nursing for many years. She was a longtime member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Smith Poole Scholarship Fund of Ebenezer Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.