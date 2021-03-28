Menu
Alma "Lois" Snyder
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SNYDER, Alma "Lois", 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and special friend of many. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Snyder; her father, Robert King; her mother, Bessie King; her brothers, General King, Hensel King and Joseph King; her sisters, Naomi White, Wilma Jennings, Alice Jones and Margie Duncan. She is survived by her son, Thomas Harris and his wife, Debbie; her grandson, Timothy Harris and his wife, Kathy and their children, Haley and Casey; her brother, Bobby King; and many very special nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends. Alma was born in Carroll County, Virginia to Robert and Bessie (Jones) King. She worked for the DuPont Company (Spruance Plant) for 31 years and then became a care giver, providing unfailing love, care and support to the families she served. Alma loved her family and friends dearly (across the country), and expressed her love by making them feel extra special through visits, phone calls, gifts, gestures, cards and letters. She also loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she relied on with trust, assurance and for strength, especially these last few months. Due to COVID-19 limited attendance protocol, a private graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the Memory of Alma Snyder. The web address is https://www.stjude.org/.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lois was a great friend and like a second Mom to me. She will be missed but never forgotten. Prayers for family and friends.
Bunny Wilson
March 28, 2021
Sister of my heart will be missed. But Love never dies. Let our hearts forever remember the love she has given us. May her family & friends find peace while rejoicing in her memories.
Judith Denny
March 28, 2021
To Tommy and family, Praying God will strengthen and comfort you.
Ernestine Woodson-Cowans
March 28, 2021
