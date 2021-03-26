MARTIN, Almonia B., departed this life March 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Martin. He is survived by his wife, Helen H. Martin; two sons, Almonia M. (Gloria) and Howard Martin (Gwendolyn); two daugthers, Gale Davis (Keith Sr.) and Kimberley Henderson (Tino Sr.); four grandchildren, Brittany, Chandler, Keith Jr. and Tino Jr.; one sister-in-law, Marian Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Rd., on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.