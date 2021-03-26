Menu
Almonia B. Martin
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
MARTIN, Almonia B., departed this life March 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Martin. He is survived by his wife, Helen H. Martin; two sons, Almonia M. (Gloria) and Howard Martin (Gwendolyn); two daugthers, Gale Davis (Keith Sr.) and Kimberley Henderson (Tino Sr.); four grandchildren, Brittany, Chandler, Keith Jr. and Tino Jr.; one sister-in-law, Marian Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Rd., on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. James Baptist Church
2169 New Market Rd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our sincere condolences at the loss of your grandfather. Much love Mr. and Mrs. Jerome B. Davis
Dorothy Clark-Davis
March 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 26, 2021
