VANZANT, Aloise Lorene, age 98, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Williamson Medical Center due to Covid-19. She was born in Tulsa, Okla., to the late Ferris Wiggins and Edith Gray Wiggins.
Aloise lived a full life longer than most and was healthy right up until the end. She saw the world change over and over again. She is dearly loved by her family and will be deeply missed.
Aloise was predeceased by her husband, Charles Oliver VanZant Jr.; and survived by her children, Dale (Cindy) VanZant, Longmont, Colo., Pam (Barry) Stump, Richmond, Va. and Charla (Bill) Goodman, Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Kirstan (Chad) Morris, Fort Collins, Colo., Kara Wilson, Fort Collins, Colo., Jason (Beth) VanZant, Sammamish, Wash., Michael (Amy) McCann, Midlothian, Va., Stephen McCann, Virginia Beach, Va., Brian McCann, Richmond, Va., Jeffrey (Olga) Goodman, Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Daniel (Misty) Goodman, Johns Creek, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Ashley Morris and Justin Morris, Fort Collins, Colo., Nila VanZant, Fort Collins, Colo., Ashton VanZant, Addison VanZant and Averie VanZant, Sammamish, Wash., Claire McCann and Kate McCann, Midlothian, Va., Julia Goodman, Maddox Goodman and Hunter Goodman, Mount Pleasant, S.C., Jacob Goodman and Brady Goodman, Johns Creek, Ga.
The Cremation Society of Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.cremationsocietyoftn.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2020.