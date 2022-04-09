Menu
Alonzo House
HOUSE, Alonzo, 77, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Baltimore, Md., departed this life Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lila Johnson House and Alfounso House. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted daughter, Gina House Goings (William); grandsons, Bryden and Chase Goings; sister, Yvonne House Blue (Charles); niece, Danielle Blue Marvin (Chris); and a host of cousins, other relatives and special friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to March Funeral Home. Memorial service with livestreaming, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at March Life Tribute Center, 5616 Old Court Rd., Randallstown, Md. 21133.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2022.
