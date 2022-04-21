Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alonzo House
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 23 2022
1:00p.m.
March Life Tribute Center
Send Flowers
HOUSE, Alonzo, 77, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lila Johnson and Alfounso House. He leaves to cherish his loving memory a loving and devoted daughter, Gina H. Goings; sister, Evonne House Blue; grandsons, Bryden and Chase Goings; nieces, Danielle Blue Marvin and Danielle Blue; mother of his daughter, Rhonda House; a host of cousins and other relatives; among them, a special cousin, Edith House-Foster. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home. Memorial service with livestreaming, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at March Life Tribute Center, 5616 Old Court Rd., Randallstown, Md. 21133.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd., Randallstown, MD
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.