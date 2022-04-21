HOUSE, Alonzo, 77, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lila Johnson and Alfounso House. He leaves to cherish his loving memory a loving and devoted daughter, Gina H. Goings; sister, Evonne House Blue; grandsons, Bryden and Chase Goings; nieces, Danielle Blue Marvin and Danielle Blue; mother of his daughter, Rhonda House; a host of cousins and other relatives; among them, a special cousin, Edith House-Foster. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home. Memorial service with livestreaming, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at March Life Tribute Center, 5616 Old Court Rd., Randallstown, Md. 21133.