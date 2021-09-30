God so loved the world that He gave His Only Begotten Son that whoever believes in Him would have Eternal Life. To Robnette, Leia, and the entire Lee-Friend Family: God´s Promise of Eternal Life assures that you will meet your/our Dear Marshall again. This Homegoing Service is just "Au Revoir"-Until you/we see him again in Eternity. With Love, your Family: the Baskerville-Jiggetts Family

The John C Baskerville Family; the Richard R Jiggetts Family Family September 30, 2021