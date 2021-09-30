FRIEND, Alphonso Marshall, departed this life September 27, 2021, at his home in Chesterfield, Va. He was born July 5, 1972, to Alphonso Milton Friend and Robnette Lee Friend. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted mother, Robnette L. Friend; his loyal sister, Leia M. Friend; and son, Xavier Johnson. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church (Centralia), 2920 Kingsdale Road, Richmond, Va. 23237. Interment immediately following in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 200 Old Hundred Road, Midlothian, Va. 23114.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Rest In Peace my long lost cousin.
Remember cut the grass!!
Tony Friend
Family
October 6, 2021
My condolences to the family God is your refuge a very present help in the time of trouble.
Silas Friend
Family
September 30, 2021
God so loved the world that He gave His Only Begotten Son that whoever believes in Him would have Eternal Life. To Robnette, Leia, and the entire Lee-Friend Family: God´s Promise of Eternal Life assures that you will meet your/our Dear Marshall again. This Homegoing Service is just "Au Revoir"-Until you/we see him again in Eternity.
With Love, your Family: the Baskerville-Jiggetts Family
The John C Baskerville Family; the Richard R Jiggetts Family
Family
September 30, 2021
Our deepest condolences to our neighbor and cousins we are praying for strength as you prepare for Marshall´s home going service. We are here for you and
We will keep you in prayer.
Love,
Carl and Hilda
Hilda F Jones
Family
September 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.