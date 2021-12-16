Menu
Alphonso Lee "Bootsy" Minor
FUNERAL HOME
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd
Goochland, VA
MINOR, Alphonso Lee "Bootsy", 59, of Richmond, Va., transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Memorial Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Minor; and brother, Frank Minor Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Vonzell Minor; mother, Dorothy Minor; brother, Steve Minor; aunts, Dorothy Rollins and Lena May Logan; two brothers-in-law, George (Annette) Conyers and Meredith (Darlene) Conyers; and a host of other relatives, two devoted, Artenna and Reginald Taylor; and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd, Goochland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dorothy, so sorry 2 hear the Lost of your son. We're sending our sympathy & Prayers 2 Rollins-Minor family.
Artto & Lorine Fleming
Friend
December 18, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to the family. Bootsy will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.
Rose M Hackley
Friend
December 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
MEALY FUNERAL HOME AND STAFF
December 16, 2021
