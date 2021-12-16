MINOR, Alphonso Lee "Bootsy", 59, of Richmond, Va., transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Memorial Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Minor; and brother, Frank Minor Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Vonzell Minor; mother, Dorothy Minor; brother, Steve Minor; aunts, Dorothy Rollins and Lena May Logan; two brothers-in-law, George (Annette) Conyers and Meredith (Darlene) Conyers; and a host of other relatives, two devoted, Artenna and Reginald Taylor; and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.