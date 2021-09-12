BRUCE, Alphonzo "Snoot", Jr., 40, husband of Sandra A. Bruce of 37 Hayfield Lane, Fort Defiance, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Bruce was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 21, 1981, the son of Alphonzo Bruce Sr. and Priscilla Roberta (Smith) Bruce.
Alphonzo was employed as a manager with McDonald's. He loved family gatherings and watching his children play in their sports. He also enjoyed fishing, basketball, cooking and hunting.
Surviving in addition to his wife of Fort Defiance and parents of Goochland; are three sons, Alphonzo III, Sean Matthew, Jordan Xavier; two daughters, Nevaeh Juanita and Alexandria Elizabeth, all at home; a sister, Melissa R. Bruce of Goochland; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William Edward "Poppy" and Shelly Lynn Newcomb; devoted friend, Vincent "VDOT"; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Minister Teresa Baskfield. The family will receive friends following the service.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at coffmanfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.