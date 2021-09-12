Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alphonzo "Snoot" Bruce Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
BRUCE, Alphonzo "Snoot", Jr., 40, husband of Sandra A. Bruce of 37 Hayfield Lane, Fort Defiance, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Bruce was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 21, 1981, the son of Alphonzo Bruce Sr. and Priscilla Roberta (Smith) Bruce.

Alphonzo was employed as a manager with McDonald's. He loved family gatherings and watching his children play in their sports. He also enjoyed fishing, basketball, cooking and hunting.

Surviving in addition to his wife of Fort Defiance and parents of Goochland; are three sons, Alphonzo III, Sean Matthew, Jordan Xavier; two daughters, Nevaeh Juanita and Alexandria Elizabeth, all at home; a sister, Melissa R. Bruce of Goochland; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William Edward "Poppy" and Shelly Lynn Newcomb; devoted friend, Vincent "VDOT"; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Minister Teresa Baskfield. The family will receive friends following the service.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Coffman Funeral Home Chapel
230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry for your lost. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Blessing are sent your way.
Ted and Peggy Bruce
September 23, 2021
It's going to be a bit more quiet on the football field now. The silence is loud. You were such an amazing football coach to not only my youngest son, but so many boys played a little harder and a littler prouder under your guidance. Much love to the Bruce family. Rest easy Coach.
Greta Truxell
Other
September 13, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. May God bless each of you.
[email protected]
September 13, 2021
Our family send prayers to your family at this time. Remember all the memories you share. Special prayer for his wife and children!
Loraine Bowles and Children
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results