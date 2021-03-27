SYKES, Altimase O., 80, of Henrico, died March 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Sykes. Surviving are three daughters, Judy Wynn, Ramona Tillis and Laura Cooper; son, James Thomas; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. William Jackson officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Apr. 5, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
6 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
April 12, 2021
Hoping that you're comforted by memories, the caring of others, and the healing power of time
Louise Crawley
Friend
April 6, 2021
Ms Altimase you were a part of my childhood and I remember when I use to curl your hair. You were a positive force in my life and I just want to say thanks because you were a Queen.May God comfort the hearts of your whole family and may you rest in Paradise forever with our Lord.
Theresa Dewitt
Theresa Dewitt
April 5, 2021
It is so hard to lose someone you love, and though words can't take away the sadness you feel...just remember that your loved one is in God's care. I will always remember Deaconess Sykes for her spiritual & wisdom that she would share. She was truly a "woman" of God. Never shame to praise Him with her praise and worship. She will be sadly missed. Praying for you and the family.
Mr. & Ms. Cornell (Irene) Wilson
March 30, 2021
To The Family of Mrs.Sykes;
You have our love and Support during this season in your lives. We had the great pleasure and honor serving with your parents in The Deacons Conference of Richmond and Vicinity. May the strength of God sustain you now and the days to come.
DEA. PHILLIP W.,SR. & Gloria S.Page
March 30, 2021
I don´t understand; yet, I do! Love you immensely and will see you again.