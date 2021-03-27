SYKES, Altimase O., 80, of Henrico, died March 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Sykes. Surviving are three daughters, Judy Wynn, Ramona Tillis and Laura Cooper; son, James Thomas; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. William Jackson officiating.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Apr. 5, 2021.