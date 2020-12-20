HOLT, Alto Mae, 97, of Henrico, received her wings Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Holt Sr.; parents, Willie and Carrie Burton; daughter, Valerie Holt-Crawford; son, Sir Walter Holt. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Constance Christian, Curtis (Cherie) Holt Jr.; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., with a walk through visitation 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. December 22, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.