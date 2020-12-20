Menu
Alto Mae Holt
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
HOLT, Alto Mae, 97, of Henrico, received her wings Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Holt Sr.; parents, Willie and Carrie Burton; daughter, Valerie Holt-Crawford; son, Sir Walter Holt. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Constance Christian, Curtis (Cherie) Holt Jr.; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., with a walk through visitation 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. December 22, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to The Holt Family / Creighton Court Family. I remember when Mr. Curtis use to cut my hair in the family's kitchen. Mrs. Holt was always kind to me as with all the "neighborhood mothers" in that Creighton Court section (The Simpsons, Feggins, Morrisons, and Sheltons). Rest in peace Mrs. Holt.
DENNIS MALLORY
December 25, 2020
