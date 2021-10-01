MORTON, Alton, age 40, of Richmond, departed this life September 26, 2021. He is survived by 10 children, Khalil Boyd-Morton, Kayla Morton, Kaleb Morton, Alton Morton Jr., Ashlynn Morton, Brianna Williams, Dondrell Williams, Ziyon Macon, Tyleik Williams and Jynira Boxley; two grandchildren, Jahmarion and Jahliyah Garcia; mother, Patrice Morton; one brother, Anthony Morton (Jessica); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends; among them his fiancee', Gloria Williams. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Morton can be viewed Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral services private.