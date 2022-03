WOOLRIDGE, Alton Clifton, Sr., departed this life on May 27, 2021. He is survived by a host of family and friends and will be forever missed. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.