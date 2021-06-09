Menu
Alvin Stanley Bowen Sr.
1931 - 2021
BOWEN, Alvin Stanley, Sr., was granted the final act of God's love on the evening of June 5, 2021. As he quietly stepped "Into The Garden," reuniting with the love of his life, Bettie, dad found his peace. Born February 5, 1931, Al was raised in Richmond, Va. While attending John Marshall High School, as a Cadet, he began serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1953. During this time, he met and married Bettie, sharing nearly 70 years as an inseparable couple! Bettie and Al began raising their family in 1952. The five children, all of whom survive their father are Rose B. Domayer (Dennis), Alvin S. Bowen Jr. (Nancy), Steven M. Bowen (Wendy), Cynthia L. B. Treadway (George), Diana B. Williford (Greg). While a devoted husband and father, Al held a career in accounting and studied to attain his certification as a CPA. After some time, he attended VCU to earn his bachelor's degree. Eventually, as a business owner, he mentored several aspiring accountants. Upon retiring, he furthered his interest and became a Master Gardener. Al was a valued member of Ginter Park Baptist Church, serving as Sunday school teacher, Deacon, Chair of several committees and as a leader of the Royale Ambassadors. He was active in the community, serving on the local chapter's Council for the Boy Scouts and as a principal benefactor of the Lakeside Little League, where he also coached. Al was predeceased by his parents, James L. Bowen and Rosa Hughes Bowen; his brother, James L. Bowen; his wife, Bettie Davenport Bowen; granddaughter, Chloe E. Bowen. Surviving grandchildren are Candace (Rob), Kyle, Robbie (Sarah), Derek (Stacey), Maegan (Samuel), Ali (Jordan), Dalton, Garth (Emily), Brett (Amelia), Molly Grace (Casey); 14 great-grandchildren and many caring nieces and nephews. The family extends heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care given by nurses from The Father's House. The Services of Celebration and interment will be private. The family is grateful for all love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
