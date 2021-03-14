BRIGHTLY, Alvin Warren, 68, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on March 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie and Howard Brightly Sr. Surviving are his loving wife, Jennie C. Brightly; son, Evron D. Brightly; brother, Howard Brightly Jr. (Sheila); sisters-in-law, Briggette and Clementine Crawley; brothers-in-law, Lewis and Milton (Deitra) Crawley; devoted aunt, Lillie G. Epps; nieces, Letecia and Tonia; nephews and a host of other friends and relatives. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. Rev. Anthony Ray Rudd officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.