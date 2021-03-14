Menu
Alvin Warren Brightly
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BRIGHTLY, Alvin Warren, 68, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on March 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie and Howard Brightly Sr. Surviving are his loving wife, Jennie C. Brightly; son, Evron D. Brightly; brother, Howard Brightly Jr. (Sheila); sisters-in-law, Briggette and Clementine Crawley; brothers-in-law, Lewis and Milton (Deitra) Crawley; devoted aunt, Lillie G. Epps; nieces, Letecia and Tonia; nephews and a host of other friends and relatives. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. Rev. Anthony Ray Rudd officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are saddened to learn of the loss you've had. Please accept our warmest condolences. Our hearts & love are with you during this difficult time.
Joy & Tootsie (Velma)
March 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 14, 2021
