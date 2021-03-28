Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alvin Randall Gritz
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
GRITZ, Alvin Randall, 70, of Ashland, Va., passed away March 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lillian Gritz; brother, Miles Gritz; great-grandmother, Libby Schiller; and uncle, Irwin Schiller. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Scot Tostenson; and grandchildren, Samuel, Sadie and Sofia Tostenson. He was born in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Randolph-Macon College. After a lifelong career working for the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, he spent his last years living near the campus of Randolph-Macon College and was a fixture on campus for all of their sporting events. He loved nothing more than living in the town of Ashland and being a part of the Randolph-Macon community. Alvin was a beloved father, grandfather and friend. A graveside ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland, Va. 23005. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VCU-Dalton Oncology Clinic, Randolph-Macon College Athletic Department or the American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodland Cemetery
11310 Hanover Ave, Ashland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
21 Entries
Gone but never forgotten truly missed.RIP MR.ALVIN
althea coleman
March 22, 2022
To my best friend, you always had smile on your face you always kept your head up and never frowned. You shouldn't have left this early but I know you are looking down on us with a big smile on your face.
Anonymous
Friend
May 17, 2021
I was so saddened to hear about Alvin's passing. We met professionally when I was a UVA Health social worker. I knew about his DX, but not the extent. We liked to share info about music, rock and roll, exchanged a couple of CD's and the like. As a DDS Professional Relations officer, he was helpful, sincere and to the point always. I so enjoyed interacting with him. I so wanted to catch-up with him in person. He is missed. My best to his family and friends.
Kenneth Cady
April 2, 2021
I am so so sorry for your loss... Alvin was an incredibly kind and passionate advocate. He made a tremendous difference for so many people and I feel so blessed to have been able to work alongside him. His legacy lives on in the many lives of those he helped.
Lauren Dracoules
April 1, 2021
Love you pop-pop
Sadie Tostenson
Family
March 31, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Your father was one of the most dedicated individuals I have known. He loved making his yearly visits to the practitioners' office. He was one of a kind and will be missed by so many.
Penny Sprecher
March 30, 2021
I have known Alvin for over 35 years. We were both DDS Professional Relations Officers. He was such a great guy to work with and I always liked seeing him at conferences. Praying for your family. He will be missed.
Paul Oliverio
March 29, 2021
Sara, I am so very sad to hear of the transitioning of your father. During a period at DDS Alvin was more than just a friend or Boss. He was always helpful and encouraging. He really cared about people. My life is all the more richer because God placed him in my path during this journey. I can honestly say that I will miss him tremendously. I loved Alvin and thank you for allowing us to share your father. I pray your strength in the Lord.
Almetta Yates
March 29, 2021
Alvin was a wonderful neighbor and friend.
Carol and Ray Martin
Neighbor
March 29, 2021
Carol and Ray Martin
March 29, 2021
Mr.Alvin is what I always called him.Very nice person, he will be truly missed.Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot Heal.RIP Mr.Alvin.Praying for the family.
althea coleman
Coworker
March 29, 2021
Alvin was our neighbor. We shared a love of "no maintenance gardening". He was such a nice guy. We will miss him. Condolences to his family.
Jan Dolan and Raynor Scheine
March 29, 2021
Alvin always had words of encouragement and a cheerful laugh first thing in the morning. He was a hard worker and always took the time to help a newbie out. For being in the line of work he was in, he never seemed to lose that spark and always helped when he could. I always appreciated the time and assistance he gave me and I will miss our 7:30AM early bird calls. Alvin, you are a treasure! Rest in peace, friend!
Allison Hernandez
March 29, 2021
Alvin was one of the "GOOD" guys in the best sense of the word. It was just 2 years ago that he and I spent every night at dinner for a week at the 2019 DDS Supervisor Conference at VA Beach. People like him will always be sorely missed and my condolences go out to all of his family.
Richard Lindgren
March 29, 2021
Alvin was always a kind face and a good friend whenever I ran into him at work events. He will be so missed. May his memory be a blessing.
Meghan Tollin
March 29, 2021
The Capital One Family
March 29, 2021
Sara, I was so sad to hear of Alvin's passing. I have such fond memories of our years as neighbors and friends. Alvin was such a kind, loving man and I know he will be missed by many.
Lynn Bowles
March 29, 2021
Alvin was a great friend, mentor, colleague and all around `good guy´. His DDS family will certainly miss him. He was an inspirational man. He had such a profound impact on so many lives. The world is truly a better place because Alvin made it better. He will be missed. I am keeping the family in prayer.
Shareen Young-chavez
March 28, 2021
I am truly sorry for your loss. Alvin was a kind co-worker, he will be missed. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Edna Eady
March 28, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Alvin's passing. He and I moved into our homes a block apart at around the same time and I always enjoyed visiting with him. We shared a fondness for a dry martini and a good chardonnay! I know he'll be missed by the RMC sports community that he loved so much.
Casey Curcie
March 28, 2021
I worked in the Roanoke office of the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services and knew Alvin well. He was a wonderful man. He got a lot of enjoyment out of his life and loved to travel. He always had spot on advice on places to see in my travels. My deepest condolences to his family.
Peggy Rauck
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results