Sara, I am so very sad to hear of the transitioning of your father. During a period at DDS Alvin was more than just a friend or Boss. He was always helpful and encouraging. He really cared about people. My life is all the more richer because God placed him in my path during this journey. I can honestly say that I will miss him tremendously. I loved Alvin and thank you for allowing us to share your father. I pray your strength in the Lord.

Almetta Yates March 29, 2021