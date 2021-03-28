GRITZ, Alvin Randall, 70, of Ashland, Va., passed away March 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lillian Gritz; brother, Miles Gritz; great-grandmother, Libby Schiller; and uncle, Irwin Schiller. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Scot Tostenson; and grandchildren, Samuel, Sadie and Sofia Tostenson. He was born in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Randolph-Macon College. After a lifelong career working for the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, he spent his last years living near the campus of Randolph-Macon College and was a fixture on campus for all of their sporting events. He loved nothing more than living in the town of Ashland and being a part of the Randolph-Macon community. Alvin was a beloved father, grandfather and friend. A graveside ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland, Va. 23005. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VCU-Dalton Oncology Clinic, Randolph-Macon College Athletic Department or the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.