HOLLAND, Alvin Lee "Pee-Wee", Jr., 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Alvin L. Holland Sr.; and sister, Debbie Terrell; and is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda P. Holland; sons, Chris (Lindsey) and Jon Leavitt; three grandsons, Layne, Connor and Bryson; sister, Christie Holland; his beloved sidekick, Flynn Doggie; as well as extended family and friends. Al loved his family, particularly being active in his sons' and grandsons' sporting endeavors, never missing a game, whether it was as a coach or cheering from the sidelines. Volunteering for over 30 years with the Mechanicsville Little League was a huge part of his life. He also had a passion for his occupation in the fire protection industry and loved his job with University of Mary Washington. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 14, 2021.