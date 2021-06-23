Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alvin Aldon Painter
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
PAINTER, Alvin Aldon, 85, of Richmond, Va., left his earthly home on June 17, 2021.

He was born in Elkton, Va., on September 24, 1935, son of the late Gilbert and Ardath Painter. Family left to cherish his memory include his fiance of 23 years, Rose Britton; sons, Ricky, Eddie, Sandy and Michael Painter; nieces, Cindy Taylor, Donna Edwards and Kim Griffith; grandchildren, Kristen, Trey, Taylor, Nick and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Roman, Lizzy and Vance; and many other cherished and loving family members and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Alvin had a great love of hunting, fishing and traveling. He served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne. He was also inducted into the Sandlot Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 24 at 5 p.m. at his home.

Online condolences can be made at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
at his home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.