PAINTER, Alvin Aldon, 85, of Richmond, Va., left his earthly home on June 17, 2021.
He was born in Elkton, Va., on September 24, 1935, son of the late Gilbert and Ardath Painter. Family left to cherish his memory include his fiance of 23 years, Rose Britton; sons, Ricky, Eddie, Sandy and Michael Painter; nieces, Cindy Taylor, Donna Edwards and Kim Griffith; grandchildren, Kristen, Trey, Taylor, Nick and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Roman, Lizzy and Vance; and many other cherished and loving family members and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Alvin had a great love of hunting, fishing and traveling. He served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne. He was also inducted into the Sandlot Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 24 at 5 p.m. at his home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.