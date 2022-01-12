Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Alvin Ross
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
ROSS, Alvin, 62, of Henrico, departed this life Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Ernest Ross. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Diane Brown Ross; children, Alvin S., Deshon (Tinelle), Ernest A., Ashley D. and Matthew I. Ross; grandchildren, Dinasti, Namiko, Dre'shon, Tre'shon, Dejannelle, Aaleyah, Amiya, Tahj, A'Marie and Lennyx; sister, Yvonne Ross; nephews, Tyree Ross and DeVon Brown; niece, Courtney Ross; devoted cousin, Nick Goode; in-laws, Joyce A. and Wilbert Brown Jr.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Brown; devoted friend, Levie Lynch; and a host of other relatives and friends. Alvin was faithful/active at Living Word Bible Church,and is now "absent from the body, present with the LORD, JESUS CHRIST."(2 Cor. 5:8) Remains rest at March Funeral Home, where viewing will be held, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery, with his devoted Pastors Dale and Lloyd Price officiating.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the family of Alvin Ross. May the peace of God comfort your hearts today and always. Alvin will be greatly missed from Reynolds. His sense of humor and his love for Mr. Good bars will always be remembered. Rest in heaven Uncle Chipmunk.
Veronica Beal
Work
January 13, 2022
My our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ comfort your family during this grievous time on the loss of your beloved love one
China Archer
January 12, 2022
Debra Benjamin-Winston
January 12, 2022
Finney Family
January 12, 2022
To Diane And the Ross family. My sincere condolences on the passing of your beloved Alvin. May God comfort you as only He can do. Blessings, Clyde G Thomas Jr.
Clyde Thomas
January 12, 2022
Offering Prayers And Condolences To The Ross Family With Much Love.
Kelly Chandler
January 12, 2022
