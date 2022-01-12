ROSS, Alvin, 62, of Henrico, departed this life Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Ernest Ross. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Diane Brown Ross; children, Alvin S., Deshon (Tinelle), Ernest A., Ashley D. and Matthew I. Ross; grandchildren, Dinasti, Namiko, Dre'shon, Tre'shon, Dejannelle, Aaleyah, Amiya, Tahj, A'Marie and Lennyx; sister, Yvonne Ross; nephews, Tyree Ross and DeVon Brown; niece, Courtney Ross; devoted cousin, Nick Goode; in-laws, Joyce A. and Wilbert Brown Jr.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Brown; devoted friend, Levie Lynch; and a host of other relatives and friends. Alvin was faithful/active at Living Word Bible Church,and is now "absent from the body, present with the LORD, JESUS CHRIST."(2 Cor. 5:8) Remains rest at March Funeral Home, where viewing will be held, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery, with his devoted Pastors Dale and Lloyd Price officiating.