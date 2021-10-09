KINNEY, Amanda "Butch", 80, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Herbert Kinney. Amanda is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Michael) Roots; son, Joshua (Michelle) Kinney; two brothers-in-law, Wesley (Shelia) Kinney, Lewis (Emily) Kinney; sister-in-law, Julia Shelton; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 1 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. Interment Shady Grove Baptist Church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2021.
Aunt Amamda rest in Peace! The ancestors will welcome you home,
Benjamin "Frankie" Shelton
Family
October 10, 2021
Deborah so sorry to hear of your mother's passing, keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Gwendonetta Thomas
October 9, 2021
Tyrone and Deborah...we were very sad to hear about Ms. Amanda's death. Just think of all the nice times you shared with fond memories, and she'll always be with you. We remember meeting you all on Charles Street with Pat and James just down the street. We also remember her for always having a smile on her face. Be blessed
Mike and Jewel Woodson-Wright
October 9, 2021
Deborah and Tyrone and Family,
I am saddened by the loss of your mother, Amanda. She was a wonderful person and she will be missed and long remembered by many. I loved her dearly. Keep your hands in God's hands as He strengthens you during your time of loss.
Patricia A Thomasson
October 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences ,and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.