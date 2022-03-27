BLANTON, Amel Huey, 97, of Varina, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1924 in Whittier, N.C. to the late Roy Mark and Bertha Bradley Blanton. Amel was a 22-year veteran with the U.S. Army, serving honorably during World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War, as well as several other deployments. After his service, he worked with Henrico County Public Schools for 25 years until his retirement. Amel loved to garden and work in his yard. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and friends. His sweetness and kindness brought joy to everyone and he will be missed by all. In addition to his parents, Amel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Alice Edwards Blanton; and siblings, Monroe Blanton, Mildred Fayette, Jeanette Denton, David Blanton and Linda Pearson. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Edna Stauch, Lois Farr; children, Jacque Millar, Kelley Blanton (Susan), Dennis Blanton, Debra Blanton (Lisa), Garry Blanton (Andrea); grandchildren, Robin Blanton (Tilman), Erin Blanton, Nicholas Blanton (Alex), Sara Illig (Jason), Cary Ann Seago-Blanton (Drew), Cy Seago-Blanton, Michael Millar (Katherine), Allison Millar Barlow (Duane); great-grandchildren, Nash and Corbin Illig, Evie Blanton, William and Louise Millar Barlow; as well as a host of extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.