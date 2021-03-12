FERNANDEZ, Amelia Doyle, of Richmond, Va., peacefully departed this world on February 28, 2021. She was 90 years old. Amelia was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Fernandez; and by her four siblings. She is survived by her only child, Joseph Carl Fernandez and his wife, Janice Berlin Fernandez; grandchildren, Jacqueline M. Moore (Mike Moore), Michelle J. Davenport (Howard Davenport) and Robert C. Fernandez; and four great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Emporia, Va., Amelia was the second youngest of five children of parents, J. Leonard and Rosa P. Doyle. She moved to Richmond, Va. and married her husband, Carl Fernandez. They raised their son, Joseph Carl in the Bon Air community. Amelia remained in the Richmond area until October 2020, when she moved to the Audubon, Pa. area to be near her son, Joe and his family. Amelia was an executive assistant and served as Assistant to the Provost of the University of Richmond and at Universal Leaf Tobacco. There will be a private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery and a memorial service will be scheduled when current health restrictions allow.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.