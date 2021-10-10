Menu
Amy Bruce Lorch
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
LORCH, Amy Bruce, October 14, 1966 to April 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on October 13, 2021, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Please join her family and friends to share memories on the eve of her birthday. Amy was born October 14, 1966, in Louisville, Ky., and first lived in Westfield, N.J., before moving with family to Richmond, Va., at the age of five. She graduated from Marymount school and attended the University of Kentucky, where she was a sister of Zeta Tau Alpha. She received her degree from VCU. She spent a few years in New York City, but eventually returned to Richmond where she stayed. She worked at Philip Morris and was a long term staff member and patron of the Bamboo Cafe. She also provided catering and accounting services for various clients. She was an accomplished chef and loved gardening, her cats and music; but most of all she loved her amazing coterie of friends.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
