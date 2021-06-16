SELF-UMLANG, Amy Barbara, 88, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hugh Self Sr.; and second husband, Eldor M. Umlang; and her youngest son, David S. Self Sr. She is survived by her sons, Bobby Self (Lynn) and Hugh Self Jr. (April Lynne); daughter, Brenda Murphy (Brian); grandchildren, Amy, Tom, Jenny, Rebekah, David Jr., Hugh III and Mallory; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan, Brittany, Maddison, Isaiah, KiKi, Zoey, Maggie, Ryan and Beau; and a host of nieces and nephews. Amy retired from American Filtrona after many dedicated years of service. She was always involved in church ministry. She was blessed with the gift to play piano by ear and sing in harmony with anyone. She loved the Lord and she loved her family and she is the reason so many of them are serving the Lord today. She wouldn't want us to be sad, she would want us to rejoice with her, because she is singing in the Angel Choir now. A gathering of family and friends will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
5 Entries
Words cannot express what is in our hearts. Her legacy will live on in each of her family member's hearts. We love each and everyone of our precious family. Love and prayers.
April and Bill Raynor
Family
June 23, 2021
Many prayers for the family and a special hug from me Barbara's unofficial official husband. I really loved that special lady.
Jeffrey Bonds
Other
June 17, 2021
Our sincere condolences. You´re right, she would want us to rejoice and be glad in Him! May His love comfort the entire family and her joy blanket all your hearts!
Torres Family
June 17, 2021
Your Mother´s smile is a bright light. Cherish all your memories. Thinking of you and your family and sending love and prayers.
Mitzi Hesser
June 16, 2021
Our hearts are deeply saddened by the death of our loving aunt who was super special to our hearts. She was always ready to listen and ready to help any one who needed her. She even filled in for my own mother in my Senior year at the Mother/Daughter Banquet on the spur of the moment she dropped everything and came to school when she realized how much I needed her! She was so preciousAnd as the Bible says "Precious in the Sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints" She was a wonderful testimony and now she is safe Home with her Blessed Redeemer Who she loved and honored with her life. We love her dearly and she´ll stay in our hearts until we meet again up there on the golden streets of Heaven....... Love to all our dear kin who have lost their darling mother for now. Until then....... Lovingly, Melody and Dave xoxo