Our hearts are deeply saddened by the death of our loving aunt who was super special to our hearts. She was always ready to listen and ready to help any one who needed her. She even filled in for my own mother in my Senior year at the Mother/Daughter Banquet on the spur of the moment she dropped everything and came to school when she realized how much I needed her! She was so preciousAnd as the Bible says "Precious in the Sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints" She was a wonderful testimony and now she is safe Home with her Blessed Redeemer Who she loved and honored with her life. We love her dearly and she´ll stay in our hearts until we meet again up there on the golden streets of Heaven....... Love to all our dear kin who have lost their darling mother for now. Until then....... Lovingly, Melody and Dave xoxo

David & Melody Oliver Family June 15, 2021