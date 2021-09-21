Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amy Neal White
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
WHITE, Amy Neal, age 50, of Henrico, Va., passed away September 19, 2021. Amy was preceded in death by her sister, Kimberly Neal Ott. She is survived by husband, David White; son, Drew Neal; father, Glen Neal; mother, Claudia T. Neal; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22 at Bliley's Funeral Home located at 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Shacklefords United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shacklefords, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to At Home Care located at 2922 W Marshall St., Richmond, Va. 23230.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Sep
23
Burial
11:00a.m.
Shacklefords United Methodist Church Cemetery
Shacklefords, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.