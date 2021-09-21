WHITE, Amy Neal, age 50, of Henrico, Va., passed away September 19, 2021. Amy was preceded in death by her sister, Kimberly Neal Ott. She is survived by husband, David White; son, Drew Neal; father, Glen Neal; mother, Claudia T. Neal; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22 at Bliley's Funeral Home located at 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Shacklefords United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shacklefords, Va.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to At Home Care located at 2922 W Marshall St., Richmond, Va. 23230.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.