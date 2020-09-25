Menu
Amy Williams
WILLIAMS, Ms. Amy, age 42, of Richmond, departed this life September 20, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Gladys Williams; father, Robert J. Williams Jr.; her maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Fleming; one sister, Shantelle Williams; two brothers, Shawn and Larry Fleming; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, 2 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 25, 2020