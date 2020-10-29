MADISON, Ancher Lee, Ancher passed away Sunday, October 25, after a long period of declining health. He was predeceased by his parents, Ancher E. Madison and Bernice Bew Madison. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine K. Madison; four sons, Richard (Brenda), Donald (Lisa), Martin (Dee Dee) and Joseph (Nicole); 10 grandchildren, Alex, Andy, Damon, BryAnna, Patrick, Tyler, Kayla, Tatianna, Nathan and Matthew. He graduated from Highland Springs High School Class of 1960, VMI class of 1964 and WVU with a MSCE in 1990. He was a registered professional engineer. He retired from Henrico County DPW as the Capital Projects Coordinator. He was an Elder at the Bonnie Brae Church of Christ. He was associated as a leader and mentor for Pack and Troop 508, BSA. A memorial service will be held on November 7, at 11 a.m. at the Bonnie Brae Church of Christ, 7610 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va. 23228. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.