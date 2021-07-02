BRANCH, Anderson, Jr., departed this life June 24, 2021. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street at 12 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2021.
I will truly miss my brother in law. I considered him as my brother instead of an in-law. Our memories and talks will remain dear to my heart. Thank you, God for allowing us to walk this life with him. Until we meet again. I say to my sister, Queener, and my nephews that God will see you through.
Love and prayers,
Aunt Nita
Almetta Yates
Family
July 2, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.