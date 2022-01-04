HERNDON, Anderson S., 90, of Hadensville, Va., departed this life Saturday, January 1, 2022. Surviving are his two loving children, Kenneth (Rachel) and Carol (Carroll); daughter-in-law, Juanita; two grandchildren, Vickie (Dovel) and Jonathan (Delenthia); one great-granddaughter, Cora; and a host of relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at County Line Baptist Church, Kents Store, Va. Interment in the church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2022.
Anderson was my wonderful Godfather, and due to the passing of Sonny in 1989, Anderson taught me how to drive dump trucks and lowboy tractor trailers at Central Contracting Company. Thank you for everything Anderson, God Bless you
William Tyrone Jackson
Family
January 31, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
marcel l boutot
Friend
January 12, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Herndon Family. We will really miss Papa. His memory will forever live in our hearts.
Brenda Farrar and Madison Jerideau
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dawn Herndon Hilliard
January 12, 2022
May God's unending love comfort your family in their loss as he welcomes you home and receives you in his waiting arms.
Walter
Other
January 12, 2022
Prayers and Thoughts
Melissa Bowmaster
Friend
January 12, 2022
The Herndon's and Trice's go way back so we would like to send our prayers and condolences. On Jan. 1st, your family and all of Hadensville lost a piece of it's history...I personally lost one of the remaining few people that ever called me "Little Studabee" or just plain "Trice". Anderson endured a lot of pain over his life, through work or what have you...but, I believe the biggest pain he ever had to deal with was in the early spring of 2016...when sweet Mrs. Virginia, as I called her, went to prepare his heavenly home. About a week after her passing I saw Pop up at D'amore's... sitting in his truck...I walked over, said "How are you doing?"...he grabbed my hand tightly, starting crying and said "Trice, it's taken the wind right out my sails." That will forever be etched in my memory and as I struggled to believe he was really gone...I looked to the sky, pictured him reaching for her hand and getting the wind back in his sails. We love you and may God give you strength in the days ahead.
Chris Trice
Friend
January 11, 2022
You were a wonderful friend to me sense I was a little girl and when I needed help later in life you was there condolences go out to kenny carloyn jj and his wife and Vicki and her husband and all his friends and family just know u will be missed very much by a whole alot of friends rip Mr Anderson rest in the arms of god
Marie shifflett
January 11, 2022
Condolences and prayers to the family. May you found comfort and strength in your memories and the life he lived.
Wayne & Connie Snead
Friend
January 11, 2022
My dear friend and neighbor, Fly High Anderson. You brought much joy, love, laughter and friendship my way for over three and a half decades. I will always cherish the memories in the Oval Office and you will forever be a part of my heart. You are missed.
Joan Doss
January 11, 2022
Anderson was a strong and great man. Worked until he could not work anymore and enjoyed it. When he addressed me, he always called me Shirley Mae Farrow Johnson, Johnson Barrett, something between the two of us. Something I will always cherish. To the Herndon family. He will be missed but always think of the wonderful times you shared, and I guarantee you, you will be smiling, and Anderson will be smiling down upon you.
William M & Shirley F Barrett
Family
January 11, 2022
May our Lord bless and comfort you during this time of grief. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Connie Christian Mormon & Family
January 11, 2022
Anderson was a great friend to our Daddy, Kendall. We had an open invitation to stop by the house anytime. We are so sorry and are praying for your strength during this difficult time.
Linda, Karen and Ken Duke
Friend
January 11, 2022
Lifting your family up in prayer and giving my condolences. Definitely gonna miss that smile.
Brittany Smith
Friend
January 11, 2022
My prayers and condolences to the family during the loss of your loved one.
Rosetta Washington
January 10, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Remember God is close to the broken hearted. Minister Teresa Baskfield
Teresa Baskfield
Friend
January 10, 2022
Carol - Our sincere condolences to you and your family. May your dad rest comfortably in the arms of Jesus.
Paul and Carmen F. Kearney
Other
January 9, 2022
PGWM Simon Martin,
The officers and members of Myra Grand Chapter share your grief.
May the special memories of your dad and God´s loving care help to bring you some comfort?
Myra Grand Chapter, OES, PHA
Other
January 9, 2022
Rest in peace Anderson..love prayers sympathy and condolences to family and friends
LaVerne Bruce Patterson
January 9, 2022
Our prayers are with the Family! Remember God is close to you for comfort!
Loraine Bowles & Children; Raymond Key Jr
Friend
January 7, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. God Bless each of you.
Thelma , Clyde Jr & Hazel Hughes
Friend
January 6, 2022
"Pops" as called by members of 614 hunt club was a giant who will be terribly missed. His kindness and friendliness live on in memory.
I always enjoyed "Pops" liveliness when conversing with him. May God's love, and comforting arms embrace the family.
With sincere sympathy,
Howard Leabough
Howard Leabough
January 4, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.