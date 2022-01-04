The Herndon's and Trice's go way back so we would like to send our prayers and condolences. On Jan. 1st, your family and all of Hadensville lost a piece of it's history...I personally lost one of the remaining few people that ever called me "Little Studabee" or just plain "Trice". Anderson endured a lot of pain over his life, through work or what have you...but, I believe the biggest pain he ever had to deal with was in the early spring of 2016...when sweet Mrs. Virginia, as I called her, went to prepare his heavenly home. About a week after her passing I saw Pop up at D'amore's... sitting in his truck...I walked over, said "How are you doing?"...he grabbed my hand tightly, starting crying and said "Trice, it's taken the wind right out my sails." That will forever be etched in my memory and as I struggled to believe he was really gone...I looked to the sky, pictured him reaching for her hand and getting the wind back in his sails. We love you and may God give you strength in the days ahead.

Chris Trice Friend January 11, 2022