Dr. Andras Kalman Szakal
SZAKAL, Dr. Andras Kalman, passed away peacefully of natural causes, on December 25, 2021, surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma E. Szakal; his two children, Andras R. Szakal and Dr. Tamas K. Szakal; and his grandchildren, Nicholas, Katie, Kriszten, Nathan, Endre and Elena; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends.

Dr. Szakal chose to be cremated and will be interred in the columbarium of the Church of Epiphany located in Chesterfield, Va. A public mass and remembrance will be held on January 22, 2022 at 12 noon.

Dr. Szakal was born in Szekesfehervar, Hungary to Maria and Viktor Andor Szakal as their only child. During WWII, he was raised by a protective and loving extended family including his Aunts Mami-neni and Bozi-neni and his Uncle Kalman-bacsi. He told many stories about close calls and family struggles during the German and then Russian occupations. Under the communist regime, his family was forced to give up their trading business and vineyard and he was denied the opportunity to attend college. At 19, he was assigned a job as a machinist in an air-conditioning factory.

After participating in the demonstrations and a short lived revolution against the Communists, he fled Hungary with only the clothes on his back and the determination for a better life. After spending several months in refugee camps, Dr. Szakal was approved for immigration to the United States to reside with his cousin's family, Tibor Laky, in Dallas, Texas. Some months later after turning 20, he and twenty some other Hungarian refuges were admitted to the University of Colorado where they were given six weeks of English and placed in freshman classes. He made the most of his newfound opportunity, learning English, a new culture and studying and obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Colorado. It was while he was working as a teaching assistant that he met Norma Skinner, his future wife. He also attended graduate anatomy classes at the University of Michigan while working at the University until 1965. In 1969, following several years of conducting research at the Oak Ridge National Laboratories, he resumed his graduate school education, obtaining his Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Tennessee in 1972.

Over the years, Dr. Szakal was a prolific scientific researcher who published many papers on the function and anatomy of the immune system. He is best known for the identification and discovery of the Follicular Dendritic Cell (FDC) and its role in longterm humoral immunity. Dr. Szakal first postulated the existence of the FDC while working at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and later isolated the FDC while at the Medical College of Virginia. The discovery of the FDC and its morphology was foundational for the field of Immunology and Anatomy. Dr. Szakal was retired from the Virginia Commonwealth University - Medical College of Virginia after 26 years as a Full Professor. In addition to conducting research, he had the privilege of teaching Human Anatomy, Human Histology and Immunology to many dental and medical students, including his two sons.

Dr. Szakal was an exceptional artist who often annotated his work as published in medical journals and textbooks, painted many pictures, and crafted other works of art. He continues to be cited frequently by researchers and some of his expertly executed drawings are still being used today by his former students and colleagues. Dr. Szakal was known as Papa to his grandchildren and family. He always found a way to make each of his grandchildren feel special in their own way. He loved cooking Hungarian dishes, reading science fiction, playing tennis with his USTA team and sailing his Sunfish.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to VCU Medical Center in Dr. Szakal's name at https://microbiology.vcu.edu/gift/.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Church of Epiphany
Chesterfield, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Szakal started me on my career path in 1976. As a recent university graduate he hired me as a research technician in his lab at Meloy Laboratories in Springfield, VA. The patient training that I received from him in electron microscopy, numerous immunologic assays and histologic procedures provided the foundations for my desire to pursue a doctoral degree. Dr. Szakal eventually accepted a faculty position in the Department of Anatomy at the Medical College of Virginia. I believe that only because of his encouragement and support was I accepted into a doctoral degree program at MCV where I earned my doctorate in his laboratory. Dr. Szakal was a true professional in his life´s work at MCV which earned him respect from his departmental, national, and international colleagues as well as his students. More importantly he was a true gentleman. The well-being of his students, both professionally and personally, was important to him. He celebrated with me upon the acceptance of research papers for publication and engagement to my future wife and comforted me at the passing of my father. I remember Dr. Szakal as a loving husband of his wife Norma and very proud father of his two sons Andras and Tamas. I will never forget his impact on my life.
John Smith
Friend
January 21, 2022
Andy was my closest colleague from my career at the Medical College of Virginia (aka as the medical campus of VCU). We published well over 100 full length research papers and review articles together as well as abstracts so numerous that I lost track. Our first paper was in 1983, the last nearly thirty years later in 2012. Andy was an artist, and he worked on his electron microscopy until it satisfied his artistic temperament. In brief, his pictures were simply elegant. This is affirmed by the cover of the July 1986 issue of "Anatomical Record" which was an EM taken from his work. Similarly, the cover on the June 2010 issue of "Trends in Immunology" illustrates his work. In short, a Journal will only put something pretty special on the cover, and Andy´s work certainly qualified. It was always a pleasure to show a slide of his EM at a symposium and listen as the audience admired the illustration. In addition, his work is presented in numerous textbooks. I was recently contacted by the editors of Janeway's Immunobiology who are finishing the new 9th edition. They were letting me know that the illustrations from our work, that have been in previous editions, were going to be included in the new edition. It was my pleasure to have Andy as a colleague and a friend, and I miss him. John G. Tew
John Tew
January 18, 2022
Andy , as we called him was a kind and helpful colleague. We worked together and published our findings. I alway was greatly appreciative of his knowledge and expertise. He is greatly missed. Roger Loria
Roger Loria and Family
Work
January 16, 2022
I met Dr. Szakal around 1980 after the untimely passing of my Ph.D. mentor Michael Snodgrass. Dr. Szakal was gracious enough to take me on as a student, both myself and another senior Ph.D. candidate. I worked in the lab for 2 years successfully obtaining the data needed for my degree. Andy was very serious, very meticulous in his work and he taught. me the same. I recall times he would tell me stories of the German and Russian occupation of Hungary. While he was very comfortable in the US, but it was clear he always feared any situation of political unrest. I learned to always be cautious and aware of both national and international events from him. He had lived it, he was an example of what can happen when the wrong people are in control of a country. I recall a meeting we had when I completed my first copy of my dissertation. When I went into his office, I asked how it was. He told me it was ready for the circular file. It took me years to figure out what he meant, I think it was during my post-doc I realized it was meant for the trash can in his office. I always laugh about that because I did graduate, I was successful, but I was a slow learner. One lesson that has stayed with me throughout my career, and has served me well was if something went wrong in the lab, which on one occasion did and my fear was my time to graduation would be delayed, he always told me to never say immediately what was on my mind. He told me to go home, sleep on it and if it was important, revisit it and then discuss it with the person when I calmed down. There was a period where I stayed home, away from the lab for a week. I had to sleep on my feelings for more than a day. But, the advice was perfect and I live by it today. I owe much to Andy. He have me the opportunity to get my Ph.D. when others did not believe in me. I have had a very successful career in the field of immunotherapy. For his efforts in my training, I will always be grateful. God bless you Andy, may peace be always with you and your family.
John Yannelli
School
January 14, 2022
RIP Andras.
Frank Titus
January 14, 2022
