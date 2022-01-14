I met Dr. Szakal around 1980 after the untimely passing of my Ph.D. mentor Michael Snodgrass. Dr. Szakal was gracious enough to take me on as a student, both myself and another senior Ph.D. candidate. I worked in the lab for 2 years successfully obtaining the data needed for my degree. Andy was very serious, very meticulous in his work and he taught. me the same. I recall times he would tell me stories of the German and Russian occupation of Hungary. While he was very comfortable in the US, but it was clear he always feared any situation of political unrest. I learned to always be cautious and aware of both national and international events from him. He had lived it, he was an example of what can happen when the wrong people are in control of a country. I recall a meeting we had when I completed my first copy of my dissertation. When I went into his office, I asked how it was. He told me it was ready for the circular file. It took me years to figure out what he meant, I think it was during my post-doc I realized it was meant for the trash can in his office. I always laugh about that because I did graduate, I was successful, but I was a slow learner. One lesson that has stayed with me throughout my career, and has served me well was if something went wrong in the lab, which on one occasion did and my fear was my time to graduation would be delayed, he always told me to never say immediately what was on my mind. He told me to go home, sleep on it and if it was important, revisit it and then discuss it with the person when I calmed down. There was a period where I stayed home, away from the lab for a week. I had to sleep on my feelings for more than a day. But, the advice was perfect and I live by it today. I owe much to Andy. He have me the opportunity to get my Ph.D. when others did not believe in me. I have had a very successful career in the field of immunotherapy. For his efforts in my training, I will always be grateful. God bless you Andy, may peace be always with you and your family.

John Yannelli School January 14, 2022