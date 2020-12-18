JACKSON, Andre D. "Coach", 61, of Richmond, departed this life on December 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Eddie Jackson Sr. He is survived by one devoted sister, Colinda Coleman; four brothers, Eddie, Horatio Sr., Michael and Kevin Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.