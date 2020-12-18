Menu
Andre D. "Coach" Jackson
JACKSON, Andre D. "Coach", 61, of Richmond, departed this life on December 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Eddie Jackson Sr. He is survived by one devoted sister, Colinda Coleman; four brothers, Eddie, Horatio Sr., Michael and Kevin Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry I missed this news about Andre. I have so many memories of him and all of you from back in the day.
Marvin Johnstone
December 23, 2020
Scores of youth looked up to you, as you coached them in sports and in the game of life. With deepest sympathy, you will be truly missed!!! RIP, my friend. ~ former A/Center Supervisor - Bill Robinson Playground
Sheila Harris-Reyes
December 20, 2020
I WILL FOREVER LOVE AND MISS MY BROTHER.
HORATIO JACKSON
Brother
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results