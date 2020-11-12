Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Andre Juvon Guthrie
GUTHRIE, Andre Juvon, departed this life Saturday, November 7, 2020. He is survived by his father, Andre McClain; one brother and two sisters; grandmothers, Helen H. Guthrie and Gloria McClain; godmother, Joyce Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends, one devoted, Dawnita Coaco Turner. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. where funeral service will be held Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
November 12, 2020