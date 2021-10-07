Menu
Andrea Miot "Andy" Garrett
1943 - 2021
GARRETT, Andrea "Andy" Miot, 78, of Bowlers Wharf, Va., died peacefully on October 5, 2021. Born June 8, 1943 in Rosemont, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Davis Miot and the late Edwina Fitler Miot of Columbia, S.C. She was a graduate of Brenau College in Gainesville, Ga. Andy will be most remembered for her love of children, her spicy personality, her gregarious nature, her sense of style and her ability to create a warm and beautiful home. She was her happiest sitting on the beach of her childhood, Pawleys Island, surrounded by her family. Andy is survived by her husband, Frederick "Skipper" Garrett III; two children, Frederick "Rick" Garrett IV (Kerry) of Bowlers Wharf and Louise "Weezie" Andrews (Will) of Baltimore, Md.; and four grandchildren, whom she called her "babies," Freddie Garrett, Nan Garrett, Andy Andrews and Anna Andrews; her best friend and twin sister, Glenn Miot Cannon of Hartsville, S.C.; a brother, Joseph Davis Miot Jr. (Marianne) of Columbia, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Ephesus Baptist Church in Dunnsville, Va., followed by a reception at her home of 227 Catchpenny Lane, Bowlers Wharf. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ephesus Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1109, Dunnsville, Va. 22454, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through her granddaughter's fundraising link: fundraising.stjude.org. (choose "Find a Participant" and enter Nan Garrett).
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Ephesus Baptist Church
Dunnsville, VA
A lovely lady!
Tad Latimer
October 9, 2021
