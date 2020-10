Hello Family, We are so sorry to hear about Junior Man. We always ask about through Aunt Pauline. Our fond memories of him, are that he would always come to visit us when we got down there and we would have the best time with him. He and Renee always were fussing because she made a name up for the boots he would wear "Monster Stompers" and he would laugh and then tell her to say it again. He has a warm spot in all our hearts. We will miss his laugh. Love to you all, Stephanie, Renee, Brenda & Toby

Stephanie, Renee, Brenda & Toby "Crawley" - New Jersey October 28, 2020