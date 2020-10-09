BASSETTE, Andrew, Jr., age 66, of Richmond, departed this life September 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by one son, Demond Walker. He is survived by one daughter, Andrea Robertson (Damaris); two sons, Andra Brown (Tashina) and Arkie Robinson; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Angela Scroggins; and two brothers, Keith Bassette and Kevin Bassette; three aunts, a host of nieces, nephews; and cousins, among them a devoted, Lynetta Thompson; other relatives and friends, among them his devoted companion, Patricia Robinson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Riverview Cemetery.