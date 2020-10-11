BROWN, Andrew "Drew", 44, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away September 26, 2020, peacefully at home. Drew was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Jane Brown. Survivors include his wife, Chrystia; parents, Charlie and Judy Brown; sister, Jen (Ken) Hickey; brother, Jason (Ray Shaull); in-laws, Sharon (Dennis) Emma; sister-in-law, Catie; and very devoted friends, Ray Fernandez, Greg Fernandez, Will Cersley and Paul Bevan. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Affinity Funeral Service in Richmond, Va. A private celebration will be held in New York. Memorials may be made to https://gf.me/u/y3h9bx
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.