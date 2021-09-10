FRANK, Andrew L., Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; and his parents, Andrew L. and Constance S. Frank. Andy leaves behind his children, Emily Frank, Andy Frank III (Susan), Sarah Duncan (Andrew) and Steven Frank; grandchildren, Drew, Mary Cooper, Caroline, Campbell, Ann Peyton, Parker, Will and Ellie. Andy also leaves behind his three wonderful sisters, Julie Warriner (Steve), Candice Vaughan (Byron) and Nancy Bonniwell (Jim).
After moving back to Richmond in June of 1976, Andy started his residential construction business, A. L. Frank Jr. & Co Inc., building about 800 homes in the Greater Richmond area until 2009. After retiring from the building business, Andy went to work for Virginia Logos because, honestly, his hobby was working. When he wasn't working, you would find Andy gardening, helping a neighbor, attending a sporting event for his grandkids or supervising whatever was going on in his neighborhood.
Special thank you to the Doctors and Nursing staff at VCU Massey Cancer Center and Bon Secours Community Hospice House. Per Andy's request there will not be a memorial service. The family does ask that, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Full Circle Grief Center, 10611 Patterson Ave., Henrico, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Andy was a great neighbor. He loved to blow the leaves off his driveway and would run over with the leaf blower if he saw me outside sweeping.
Several years ago, he hosted a cul-de-sac party for us. He was quite the dancer. I shall miss him tremendously.
Condolences to the family. Andy was one in a million.
Laura
Friend
September 13, 2021
Candy, Nancy and Julie, you are in our prayers and thoughts and keeping you close to our hearts in your time of loss. God has wrapped his loving arms around your Andy as He welcomed him home in His loving arms, as God comforts each of you and family at this time wrapping you in His loving arms each day. Love all of you as I loved Andy and MaryAnn, now they are together again in Heaven.
Sylvia and Andrew Arbogast
Family
September 10, 2021
Candice, Nancy, Julie, and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I pray that God will give you peace and surround you with His love as you mourn your loss.
Paul A. Shorter, Sr.
September 10, 2021
I´m so sad to hear the news of Andy´s passing. He was one of finest builders I ever worked for. The quality of the person was reflected in the quality of his work. Rest In Peace Andy Frank.