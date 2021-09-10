FRANK, Andrew L., Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; and his parents, Andrew L. and Constance S. Frank. Andy leaves behind his children, Emily Frank, Andy Frank III (Susan), Sarah Duncan (Andrew) and Steven Frank; grandchildren, Drew, Mary Cooper, Caroline, Campbell, Ann Peyton, Parker, Will and Ellie. Andy also leaves behind his three wonderful sisters, Julie Warriner (Steve), Candice Vaughan (Byron) and Nancy Bonniwell (Jim).



After moving back to Richmond in June of 1976, Andy started his residential construction business, A. L. Frank Jr. & Co Inc., building about 800 homes in the Greater Richmond area until 2009. After retiring from the building business, Andy went to work for Virginia Logos because, honestly, his hobby was working. When he wasn't working, you would find Andy gardening, helping a neighbor, attending a sporting event for his grandkids or supervising whatever was going on in his neighborhood.



Special thank you to the Doctors and Nursing staff at VCU Massey Cancer Center and Bon Secours Community Hospice House. Per Andy's request there will not be a memorial service. The family does ask that, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Full Circle Grief Center, 10611 Patterson Ave., Henrico, Va. 23238.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.