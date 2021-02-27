I pray for comfort for Drew’s family. I do not have, nor have I had, more friends than can be counted on three fingers in my 60 years. Drew was the best friend I ever had. I loved that man in a way only a brother can understand. He checked every day to ensure I had things I needed these past months after I walked away from my job and had no transportation. Watching my LSU Tigers win the N.C. In 2019 over his Clemson Tigers with him was bittersweet because I felt sad his team didn’t win. Anyone knowing me is aware how much that says about how much I cherished his friendship. Our trips to Clemson in 2025 and Tiger Stadium in ‘26 for LSU VS Clemson was something we often talked about. Now I will be buying two tickets to each game and keeping his seat open. Your ticket will be at “Will Call m’friend.

J Stan Smith Friend March 1, 2021