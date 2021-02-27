Menu
Andrew S. "Drew" Hill
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
HILL, Andrew "Drew" S., 50, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on February 23, 2021. Drew was born on January 30, 1971 to Robert S. Hill Jr. and Pamela S. Hill in Richmond, Va. Drew graduated from Clemson University in 1993 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.

Drew was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela; and his sister, Kimberley. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his four daughters, Christa, Emma, Mackenna and Seneca Hill (Knoxville, Tenn.), his father, Robert (Knoxville, Tenn.); his brother, Michael; and nephew, Sean (Illinois).

Drew loved sports, especially all things Clemson. He loved being in the outdoors and could often be found down by the beach or up in the mountains. One of Drew's favorite pastimes was making people laugh by being the goofball that he was. Above all, Drew loved the time he got to spend with his daughters.

Family and friends are invited to the Click Funeral Home located at 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn. 37934 for visitation on Sunday, February 28 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a service on Monday, March 1 at 3 p.m. Per the family, masks will be required for visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the GallantFew Rangers, P.O. Box 867, Columbus, Ga. 31902. The GallantFew provides support for Army Rangers from military to civilian life. Donations can also be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Rd. Ste 300, Jacksonville, Fla. 32256.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
Mar
1
Service
3:00p.m.
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Click Funeral Home
Sure miss you around this place - I think of the conversations and the laughter we had - Great Memories
Tim Bean
February 21, 2022
I pray for comfort for Drew’s family. I do not have, nor have I had, more friends than can be counted on three fingers in my 60 years. Drew was the best friend I ever had. I loved that man in a way only a brother can understand. He checked every day to ensure I had things I needed these past months after I walked away from my job and had no transportation. Watching my LSU Tigers win the N.C. In 2019 over his Clemson Tigers with him was bittersweet because I felt sad his team didn’t win. Anyone knowing me is aware how much that says about how much I cherished his friendship. Our trips to Clemson in 2025 and Tiger Stadium in ‘26 for LSU VS Clemson was something we often talked about. Now I will be buying two tickets to each game and keeping his seat open. Your ticket will be at “Will Call m’friend.
J Stan Smith
Friend
March 1, 2021
In memory of a wonderful person. I will remember the laughter and friendship we had.
Tim Bean
Coworker
February 28, 2021
We got to know Drew when our girls played lacrosse together in middle school. He was such a fun guy with a big love for his kids. We are so sorry to hear of his passing. Much love from Karen, Andrew and Kellyn McGlamery.
Karen McGlamery
Friend
February 26, 2021
He was always a very nice and kind man! He will be greatly missed on Jay Way. Please accept our deepest condolences
Mike Winstead
Friend
February 26, 2021
I worked with Drew the last few years and I feel very fortunate to have known him. He truly was a goofball and we had fun picking on each other since I'm an Alabama grad/fan. I will miss him so much. He loved his daughters and talked about them all the time. What a heart of gold he had. RIP Drew.
Amy Rutherford
Friend
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results