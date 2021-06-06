Menu
Andrew David Hollins
1982 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
HOLLINS, Andrew David, born July 12, 1982, died June 3, 2021, of an overdose. He lived as big a life as he could while struggling with depression and addiction. His suffering is now over, though he will be greatly missed by many. His grandmother, Romine Overbey and grandfather, Al Hollins predeceased him. He is survived by his parents, Susan and David Hollins; sister, Katherine (Mike); nephew, Charlie; grandfather, Bill Overbey; grandmother, Olive Hollins; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, BooBoo and cat, Stinky. He was a graduate of the Governor's School and VCU. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the McShin Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228 or Shady Grove UMC (Short Pump) Building Fund, 4825 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 7 at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove UMC (Short Pump). Online condolences can be made at woodyfuneralhome

parham.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Shady Grove UMC
Short Pump, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We´re so sorry for your heartbreaking loss and are praying for all of you.
Betty Bushong Potter and David Potter
Friend
August 6, 2021
I didn´t know your son, but do read the obituaries. I need to applaud your family bravery for stating the death of your son. Cudos to you! God bless you all. Prayers being sent your way.
Peggy Love
June 7, 2021
We are sadden at the loss of Andrew. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone.
Allen & Gayle Smith
June 6, 2021
David, Susan, and Kathrine...I am so very sorry for the loss of your son and brother.
Marylee Traver
Family
June 6, 2021
May the hands of God comfort you, Susan and David, in your time of grieving. God bless you and your family.
Tom Keyser
Other
June 6, 2021
Our prayers are with all of your family
Grace and sterling strack
Friend
June 6, 2021
