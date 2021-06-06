HOLLINS, Andrew David, born July 12, 1982, died June 3, 2021, of an overdose. He lived as big a life as he could while struggling with depression and addiction. His suffering is now over, though he will be greatly missed by many. His grandmother, Romine Overbey and grandfather, Al Hollins predeceased him. He is survived by his parents, Susan and David Hollins; sister, Katherine (Mike); nephew, Charlie; grandfather, Bill Overbey; grandmother, Olive Hollins; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, BooBoo and cat, Stinky. He was a graduate of the Governor's School and VCU. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the McShin Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228 or Shady Grove UMC (Short Pump) Building Fund, 4825 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 7 at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove UMC (Short Pump). Online condolences can be made at woodyfuneralhome