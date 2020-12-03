Menu
Andrew Lee Hopson Sr.
HOPSON, Andrew Lee, Sr., 94, of Richmond, departed this life November 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra J. Smith; and parents, Naaman Jackson and Delia Hopson. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Eileen Hopson; daughters, Beverly Agness and Michelle Laurie; sons, Gregory Smith, Abdur Shakur and Andrew Lee Hopson Jr.; granddaughter, Dominique Lomax; beloved sister, Frances Brown; special friends, Faye and Rajah Barksdale; caregivers at South Richmond Adult Day Care and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Saturday, December 5, 2020, 9:30 a.m. in the March Chapel. Live-streaming will be available on the website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
