WRENN, Andrew Lee, 85, of Henrico, passed away October 18, 2020. Mr. Wrenn was born in Greenville County, Virginia, the son of the late Mary Harrison and Robert Lee Wrenn. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Courtney Kennemur Wrenn; survived by his wife, Lucille Moore Wrenn; son, Andrew Lee Wrenn Jr. and his significant other, Megan E. Kaulfuss; grandson, Bryce Harvey Wrenn; two granddaughters, Amber Nicole Wrenn, Kensley Danielle Wrenn, all of Christiansburg, Va.; brother, Robert B. Wrenn and his wife, Mary, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister, Mary Wrenn Gay of Emporia, Va.; and several nephews and cousins. Mr. Wrenn was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and was an Elk, serving as Exalted Ruler, a Lion, serving as president, Sunday school teacher and a Hospice and hospital volunteer. He was employed by CSX System/ C & O Railways. He was an employee of The CSX Hospital Association for 40 years, having served as C.A.O. for the last 10 years. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 24, 2020, 12 to 12:45 p.m., at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Committal Service will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.