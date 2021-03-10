PERKS, Andrew Kenneth, Jr., 73, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Andrew Perks Sr.; sister, Rena P. Hinson; niece, Lorraine Hall; and cherished partner, Joyce Aaron. He is survived by his nephew, James W. Hinson; and his many friends in the Lakeside community. Andy was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church, and loved fishing at the Outer Banks and shooting pool at Lakeside Cue. A private gathering of family and friends will take place 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 11, 2021, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, in Richmond. A graveside service will take place 12 p.m. March 12, 2021, at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity
in Andy's honor. For condolences, see blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.