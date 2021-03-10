Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Andrew Kenneth Perks Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
PERKS, Andrew Kenneth, Jr., 73, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Andrew Perks Sr.; sister, Rena P. Hinson; niece, Lorraine Hall; and cherished partner, Joyce Aaron. He is survived by his nephew, James W. Hinson; and his many friends in the Lakeside community. Andy was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church, and loved fishing at the Outer Banks and shooting pool at Lakeside Cue. A private gathering of family and friends will take place 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 11, 2021, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, in Richmond. A graveside service will take place 12 p.m. March 12, 2021, at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in Andy's honor. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.