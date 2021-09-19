WILHELM, Andrew Lewis, Sr., 66, of Richmond, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 21, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Andy was the son of Homer Earl and Loraine Allen Wilhelm. He has three children, Andrew, Joey and Dare; and is the brother of Barbara Farley, Dwight Waggy, Robin Campbell, Paula Ritchie and Mark Waller. Andy accepted Jesus as his Savior as a young boy. He worked as a DJ and in the banking and in the food service industries. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23222. Condolences may be registered on richmondcoachandcremationservice.com
. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.