DYKERS, Andrew Woods, Jr., September 22, 1930 to November 1, 2020.



Andrew was born and raised in New Orleans, La., the son of Andrew Woods



Dykers and Miriam Kernan Dykers. He graduated from Tulane University. After



his time as a naval officer, serving in the Korean War, he and his wife moved to Cleveland, Tenn. In 1966, they moved to Virginia, where he worked as an investment advisor until retiring, when he concentrated on his passion for hunting, having created Orapax Hunting Preserve. Andrew was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. There will be a private burial with military honors.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marler Dykers; his sister, Dorothy Dykers



Baker; his four children, Patricia Dykers Koenig (Mark Koenig), A. Woods



Dykers III, Thomas Marler Dykers and Jane Dykers Kauder (Neal Kauder); his



grandchildren, Sean Koenig, Eric Koenig-Reinke (Essie Koenig-Reinke), Janie Lynn Brown, Sarah Dykers Hatfield (Ryan Hatfield), Adam Kauder (Cat Dame)



and Bryan Kauder; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Hatfield.



Remembrances can be sent to GoochlandCares, 2999 River Road West, Goochland, Va. 23063.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.