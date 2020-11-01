Menu
Angela Baskerville
BASKERVILLE, Angela, departed this life October 24, 2020. Angela leaves to cherish her memory her four daughters, DaTezia, Soas-DaShuad, Adonta and Nyzia; six grandchildren, TeAsia, Patrick, Khalil, Elizah, Tatiyana and SaRirah; her mother, Irene P. Baskerville; two sisters, Tanya Lavette and Lakisha; one brother, John Jr.; six aunts, five uncles, one great-aunt, several nieces and nephews, many cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
You have my sympathy
Wanda N. Jackson
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
November 1, 2020