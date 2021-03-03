Menu
Angela Henderson
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
HENDERSON, Mrs. Angela, age 59, of Richmond, departed this life February 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Courtney Alicia Duncan; and brother, Fred Duncan. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Michael Henderson; one daughter, Nicole Henderson; three sons, Marc Duncan (Jasmine), Levar Henderson and Joshua Henderson; two grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Manners (Jimmy) and Elaine Cousins (Jeffrey); one brother, Keith Duncan Allison; three aunts, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Mary Henderson; two sisters-in-law, Vanessa Jeffries (Earl) and Joyce Perry (Lawrence); three brothers-in-law, Lindsey Jr., James and Kelvin Henderson; and other relatives and friends, among them special close friends, Kim Wright and Kanisha Adkins. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Henderson can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, 12 noon at Crusade for Christ Family Worship Church, 1700 W. Moore Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. James I. Johnson, pastor officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at church 11:45 a.m. Friday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
5
Lying in State
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Crusade for Christ Family Worship Church
1700 W. Moore Street, VA
Mar
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Crusade for Christ Family Worship Church
1700 W. Moore Street, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Josh, I am sorry to hear about your mother but, God has it all in control and he doesn't make any mistakes
Rosa Whiting
March 4, 2021
Josh, I was sorry when I heard about your mom. She raised you well and I believe you are going to be okay. Don't forget what she told you and remember your father commandments. Stand strong; keep God's word and they both will be proud of you.
Shirley Monroe-Lewis
March 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 3, 2021
