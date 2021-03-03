HENDERSON, Mrs. Angela, age 59, of Richmond, departed this life February 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Courtney Alicia Duncan; and brother, Fred Duncan. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Michael Henderson; one daughter, Nicole Henderson; three sons, Marc Duncan (Jasmine), Levar Henderson and Joshua Henderson; two grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Manners (Jimmy) and Elaine Cousins (Jeffrey); one brother, Keith Duncan Allison; three aunts, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Mary Henderson; two sisters-in-law, Vanessa Jeffries (Earl) and Joyce Perry (Lawrence); three brothers-in-law, Lindsey Jr., James and Kelvin Henderson; and other relatives and friends, among them special close friends, Kim Wright and Kanisha Adkins. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Henderson can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, 12 noon at Crusade for Christ Family Worship Church, 1700 W. Moore Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. James I. Johnson, pastor officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at church 11:45 a.m. Friday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.